Rugrats is returning to the big screen

The iconic Nickelodeon cartoon - which first ran from 1991 to 2006 - is returning to the big screen in a unique way under the direction of 'Pitch Perfect' filmmaker Jason Moore.

As reported by Deadline, the upcoming movie will be a mix between live action and CGI, with the babies themselves being animated.

The script has been co-written by 'Saturday Night Live' star Mike Day and head scribe Streeter Seidell.

The animated classic follows toddlers Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille in their day-to-day adventures, with ordinary life experiences becoming grand adventures in their imagination.

Other characters included bully Angelica Pickles (seldom seen without her doll Cynthia), Tommy's baby brother Dil, and their dog Spike, as well as parents Didi and Stu Pickles, Chas Finster, Drew and Charlotte Pickles, and Betty and Howard DeVille.

It's not yet known who else will feature in the upcoming movie

Karen Rosenfelt is producing alongside 'Rugrats' co-creators Arlene Klasky and Gábor Csupó.

After the original series, the show also returned in 2003 for five seasons of spin-off 'All Grown Up!', before a comeback in 2021 for the 'Rugrats' reboot on Paramount+.

The franchise has boasted three feature films too, starting with 1998's 'The Rugrats Movie', which was followed by 'Rugrats in Paris: The Movie' two years later.

In 2003, it returned to the big screen in 'Rugrats Go Wild', which was a crossover with 'The Wild Thornberrys'.

As well as his work on the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise, Moore recently directed Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Amazon Prime Video romcom 'Shotgun Wedding'.

He has also worked on Broadway, including the likes of 'Avenue Q', 'The Cher Show' and 'Shrek The Musical'.