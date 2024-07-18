The Russo Brothers are reportedly returning to Marvel Studios.

The Russo Brothers are returning to Marvel Studios

The sibling duo - directors Anthony and Joe - have previously enjoyed tremendous success in the superhero genre with movies including 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', and they are said to have been brought back into the fold for the studio's upcoming plans.

According to Deadline, the pair are in the very early stages of talks to direct the upcoming two 'Avengers' sequels after Shawn Levy declined to be part of the project due to his other work, including a new 'Star Wars' movie for LucasFilm.

The brothers recently insisted they don't think superhero fatigue is to blame for the recent box office struggles of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Joe Russo told GamesRadar+: "There's a big generational divide about how you consume media.

"There's a generation that's used to appointment viewing and going to a theatre on a certain date to see something, but it's ageing out. Meanwhile the new generation are, 'I want it now, I want to process it now', then moving onto the next thing, which they process whilst doing two other things at the same time.

"You know, it's a very different moment in time than it's ever been. And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what's at play more than anything else."

Anthony argued that "fatigue in general" is to blame for the disappointing box office performances and cites the criticism of Westerns to show that it is an "eternal complaint" in the movie industry.

He said: "The superhero fatigue question was around long before the work we were doing.

"So, it's sort of an eternal complaint, like we always used to cite this back in our early days with superhero work.

"People used to complain about Westerns in the same way but they lasted for decades and decades and decades. They were continually reinvented and brought to new heights as they went on."