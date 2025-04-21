Ryan Coogler says 'Sinners' is not intended to be a franchise, casting doubt there will be a sequel.

Ryan Coogler says 'Sinners' is not intended to be a franchise, casting doubt there will be a sequel

The 38-year-old writer-and-director's latest movie is a period vampire thriller set in 1930s Mississippi, starring Ryan's frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan as twins Smoke and Stack.

However, fans hoping for a second movie might be disappointed.

Ryan told EBONY of the possibility of sequel: “I never think about that.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.”

He further explained: “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

The filmmaker continued: “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there.

“I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

Ryan recently shared that the flick is based on his "personal obsession".

The film's set is close to where his own ancestors lived, and he admitted the themes of slavery, poverty, war, the Ku Klux Klan, spiritualism and blues music were all important to him.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “I was bringing my whole life to it.

“I’ve been struggling to tell a story that does the great migration for a while. It’s a personal obsession of mine, this period of time when Black people were considering leaving the south en masse.

"[My late uncle and I] were really close, and he would always listen to blues records – it was his only form of entertainment. I would find myself listening to blues records to remember him.

"That’s how I got inspired to explore and research, and that’s how I got to this movie.

“So it’s me growing and dealing with my own position, my own mortality.”