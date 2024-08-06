Ryan Reynolds thinks Wesley Snipes' Blade should get a "'Logan'-like send-off" movie.

After a 20-year hiatus from the character, the 62-year-old actor reprised his role as the vampire slayer in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', and now Reynolds thinks his co-star should get a legacy sequel in the style of 'Logan' – which closed the book on Hugh Jackman's Fox iteration of Wolverine.

On X, the 47-year-old actor penned: "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] without 'Blade' first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a 'Logan'-like send-off."

While he gladly suited up again as his iconic superhero for the recent Marvel blockbuster, Snipes – who had previously worked with Reynolds on 2004's 'Blade: Trinity' - admitted he "did not think it was possible" he could return as the character after Mahershala Ali landed the role in 2019.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it.

"I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about.' He told me the idea … They said ,'yes' and, 'it’s a go.' 'If you’re in, we’re in.' Here we are."

The 'Coming 2 America' star also conceded he initially didn’t feel "really" to play the character again due to his age, though was happy to find his role wouldn't be too physically demanding.

He said: "I wasn’t Blade ready, man. I don’t walk around as Blade every day, you know what I mean?

"With a trench coat and shades and fangs in my mouth. We had to work out. We definitely had to get the body, and my biggest concern was being in condition enough to deal with whatever the action was.

"They didn’t really tell me what the action was going to be, so I prepared for whatever that was going to come.

"Thankfully, I didn’t have to do as much as I thought I would because the action movies are tough. They’re not easy at all by any means.

"About a month into it, I got the body right… and then, with the help of a little customized foam well placed in certain areas, it was all good to go, baby. Let’s ride!"