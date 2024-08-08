Ryan Reynolds "has no idea" if he’ll play Deadpool again after ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’.

Ryan Reynolds 'has no idea' if he’ll play Deadpool again

The 47-year-old actor is currently celebrating the success of his newly-released blockbuster - which has become the biggest R-rated movie in Hollywood history - though the superhero star has now revealed he isn’t sure whether this will be his last outing as the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ because director Shawn Levy made the film as "a complete experience" that doesn’t set up future installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to Collider, Reynolds said: "I would say Shawn made it pretty clear, and I think in the most loving way because, talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What's next?’ or, ‘How can we make something else?’

"But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.

"But honestly, right at this moment, I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again. I hope I do, but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next."

‘The Adam Project’ filmmaker added he was happy neither Marvel or Disney pressured him to include set-up for future projects in the MCU and instead allowed him to create "one really satisfying self-contained story".

He explained: "A lot of people have asked me, ‘Were you pressured to service the next movie, or to set up something in’ Avengers?’’

"Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to service anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So as far as the future, [only] time will tell."