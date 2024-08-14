Ryan Reynolds will suit up again as Deadpool if it will help get Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ movie get off the ground.

The 44-year-old actor has been attached to the character since 2014, and was due to star as the mutant superhero in his own film before the project was shelved five years later.

However, since Tatum’s surprise appearance as the X-Men team member in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, both the actor and audiences have pleaded for the ‘Gambit’ flick to get the greenlight, and Reynolds, 47, has now insisted he’ll do “anything” to make sure this becomes a reality.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Reynolds wrote: “It’s impossible not to love and root for [Channing Tatum].

“When he makes a ‘Gambit’ movie, I’ll return the favour. If he needs someone to carry sandbags, I'm in. If he needs a Deadpool, I can do that. Someone to provide fresh orange slices to the crew, no problem. Name it.”

Tatum recently said that he hoped his cameo in the recent Marvel film would revive the ‘Gambit’ movie.

When Variety asked the ‘Magic Mike’ star if he thinks the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his appearance in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ would kick-start work on his own movie, he said: “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.”

Tatum went on to reveal he's made it clear to studio boss Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger he’s still interested in playing the comic book character who can control kinetic energy.

He shared: “[Of] course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

The ‘Blink Twice’ actor previously thanks Reynolds for allowing him to finally become Gambit.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “There is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever.

“Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy ... All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theatre."