Ryan Reynolds says Marvel are "obsessed" with Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Ryan Reynolds is hopeful Channing Tatum's Gambit can get his own movie

The 43-year-old actor plays Deadpool in the MCU and he "fought" for the 'Magic Mike' star to land a cameo as the card-flipping mutant with kinetic energy in this year's blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Reynolds is hopeful that Marvel bosses will grant the 44-year-old star his dream solo film as the 'X-Men' character after it was shelved, but insists he has no say.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's 'Awardist' podcast, he said: “I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role.

“It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.

"And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character, but also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.”

There were talks of Tatum playing Gambit in 2006's 'Gambit in X-Men: The Last Stand'.

And because Tatum couldn't fit it in his schedule, Taylor Kitsch played Gambit in 2009's ' X-Men Origins: Wolverine' - the first movie featuring Ryan's Deadpool.

The 'Proposal' star recently vowed to suit up again as Deadpool if it will help get his pal's ‘Gambit’ movie get off the ground.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Reynolds wrote: “It’s impossible not to love and root for [Channing Tatum].

“When he makes a ‘Gambit’ movie, I’ll return the favour. If he needs someone to carry sandbags, I'm in. If he needs a Deadpool, I can do that. Someone to provide fresh orange slices to the crew, no problem. Name it.”

Tatum recently said that he hoped his cameo in the recent Marvel film would revive the ‘Gambit’ movie.

When Variety asked the ‘Magic Mike’ star if he thinks the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his appearance in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ would kick-start work on his own movie, he said: “I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please.”

Tatum went on to reveal he's made it clear to studio boss Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger he’s still interested in playing the comic book character.

He shared: “[Of] course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

The ‘Blink Twice’ actor previously thanked Reynolds for allowing him to finally become Gambit.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “There is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever.

“Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy ... All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theatre."