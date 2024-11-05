Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he is working with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy on an upcoming film away from Marvel.

The 48-year-old actor and Jackman, 56, worked with the director, also 56, on the superhero smash-hit 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and Reynolds has now revealed the trio will be reuniting for another picture separate from the superhero tentpole.

Speaking on Variety's 'Awards Circuit Podcast', the actor teased: "I'm spending the year writing. I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh and Shawn to do that is not Marvel."

Aside from 'Deadpool and Wolverine', Reynolds had worked with Levy on 2021's 'Free Guy' and sci-fi flick 'The Adam Project' the following year.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' saw Reynolds' 'Merc with a Mouth' finally star opposite Jackman's iconic mutant superhero, though the actor previously admitted he was unsure whether the 2024 blockbuster was the last time he will get to play the character because Levy had made the film as "a complete experience" that doesn’t set up future instalments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During an interview with Collider, Reynolds said: "I would say Shawn made it pretty clear, and I think in the most loving way because, talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What's next?’ or, ‘How can we make something else?’

"But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.

"But honestly, right at this moment, I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again. I hope I do, but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next."