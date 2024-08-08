Ryan Reynolds will "never ever " reveal the joke that he was asked not to include in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Ryan Reynolds was advised to cut a joke out of the Marvel hit

The 47-year-old stars alongside Hugh Jackman in the Marvel hit and while he recently admitted that there was one gag that bosses of the comic book franchise advised him and director Shawn Levy to cut, he will never go into specifics about what it was exactly.

e told Collider: "I will never ever say. Honestly, it would be easy for me and Shawn, and certainly, Hugh and anyone else, my entire Maximum Effort company, to sort of position Disney and Marvel as the stern, uptight, conservative parents in this situation, but the reality was, it was the opposite. That was probably the biggest plot twist for all of us was that there was nothing but supreme and unconditional support from them. There was a note about this one line, which is that I was asked to take the line out—I was not even mandated to take the line out.

"To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, “I'm In for a penny, I'm in for a pound. If you take it out, I'd love it. If you don't, I will still love and support you, this movie, and all the hard hard work that went into it.” So, at that point, you go, “Do I want to stick with the pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?” The answer is, “Of course, I'm going to die on a hill over one joke,” but then you sober up a few weeks later, and you say, “You know what…?”

The Hollywood star insisted that the joke was lacking in "intelligence" to start with so will not be "losing any sleep" over its omission.

He said: "The intelligence and merit of the joke is certainly debatable, but it's the Pinocchio joke. It replaced what was there before, and I’m not losing any sleep over it. But I gotta say, when they ask that one thing, and they've just been partners at that level, which is rare in this business, and people who put their faith and trust in us to not only make a movie responsibly, and finish on time and on budget and get a day and a half of reshoots, which we're both super proud of for any movie, that's extraordinary, but particularly a comic book movie, you gotta take that stuff to heart, and you gotta be a good partner. We want to be good partners, always."