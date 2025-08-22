Austin Butler has ruled himself out of playing James Bond.

The Caught Stealing actor has previously worked with Denis Villeneuve - who will direct the next installment of the spy franchise - on the Dune movies and though he "loves" the idea of reuniting with the filmmaker to take on the lead role, he doesn't think it would be a "good idea" as the part should go to a Brit.

Speaking to Sam Thompson on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, he said: "I love that man but no calls as far as James Bond goes but I don't think that would be a good idea [for me to play Bond], I'm an American, I can do an accent but that would be kind of sacrilegious."

However, Austin would be open to another role in the film.

He added: "Villain? That would be alright! I'd do that."

The Oscar-nominated actor's comments echo similar remarks made by Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell about the role earlier this week.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Austin and Glen aren't the only actors to have ruled themselves out of playing James Bond.

The Gentlemen actor Theo James was previously linked to the role but he found the idea "terrifying".

He told The Guardian newspaper: “Everyone’s interested in that because it’s a big part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn’t be me.

“I do think there are better people for that job. And, honestly, it would be terrifying: if you do that, there’s no going back. You’re opening Pandora’s box there.”

And despite persistent rumours, Henry Cavill, 42, insisted he had "no information" to share on the franchise.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, he added: “Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not, we’ll see.”

In June, it was revealed that Denis will direct the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021's No Time To Die.

He said in a statement: “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour."