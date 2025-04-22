Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood have joined the cast of 'Ready or Not: Here I Come'.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star and the 'Lord of the Rings' actor are to appear opposite one another in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s sequel to 2019 cult hit 'Ready or Not'.

Samara Weaving will reprise her role as Grace, who was the main character in the first film.

The young bride was hunted by the rich family of her new husband (Mark O'Brien) as part of a deadly supernatural tradition.

Kathryn Newton was recently announced for the sequel, which will also feature David Cronenberg, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, and Kevin Durand.

'Ready or Not' writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning to pen the script.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett said: "We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of ‘Ready or Not’ with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the ‘Ready or Not’ family."

Matthew Greenfield, Searchlight Pictures' president, said: "We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come,’ we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one.

"This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming."

Weaving recently confirmed she was returning for the sequel.

She told ComicBook.com: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together."

It comes after she previously wondered what would happen to her character in a second movie.

Speaking in 2019, she said: "I wonder what happens afterwards. Does she go to jail? Does she go to an asylum for psychiatric help? Does she inherit everything? I don’t know.

“Or the police would say that she did it on purpose. I don’t know ... Sitting in a jail cell for 90 minutes, just going insane."