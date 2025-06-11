Scarlett Johansson felt "a little cagey" while working on Marvel blockbusters with large star-studded casts.

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about being part of large casts for the Marvel movies

The Hollywood actress played Black Widow Natasha Romanoff in films including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and her own solo spin-off Black Widow - and she's now admitted she often felt like she wasn't doing "engaging work" when she was part of an ensemble cast plus she couldn't get a hair cut or have her nails done during the filming period.

She told Interview magazine: "Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others.

"Like in Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic. In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along.

"And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like: ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut.’

"These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes."

Scarlett was interviewing fellow actor David Harbour for the publication and he admitted he understood how she felt after spending almost a decade working on Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

He explained: "It’s the same thing with this show. There’d be certain seasons where you feel like: 'I’m going to go in this different direction'.

"But as you say, a piece of your psyche is occupied with this group of people and this storyline. I don’t paint my nails, but I get that idea of: 'I can’t get a hair cut' or 'I can’t shave this freaking mustache'."

He added of bringing the show to a close: after five seasons: “When I started, I loved it so much.

"Buddies of mine who’d done TV shows for many years said: ‘By season three or four you’ll be running.’

"And I was like: ‘Never! I love all these guys so much.’ And then you get to a certain point where you’re like: ‘How much more story is there?’

"You’re having to play a lot of the same beat, and there’s a feeling where you’re like: ‘I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven’t seen me do before.’ So yeah, after 10 years, it’s like, ‘Okay'."