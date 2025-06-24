Scarlett Johansson thinks cinemagoers will have to watch Jurassic World Rebirth "through the crack in [their] fingers".

Scarlett Johansson stars in the new movie

The 40-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey in the new sci-fi action film, and Scarlett has been told that the new movie is the "scariest" in the history of the franchise.

The Hollywood star - who has Rose, ten, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac - told E! News: "I've been talking to some other Jurassic fans and they say this is the scariest one, but I would let my daughter see it.

"It's still appropriate for the family. You just gotta watch it through the crack in your fingers."

Despite this, Scarlett - who also has Cosmo, three, with husband Colin Jost - loves that her children can watch the new movie.

The actress said: "When I saw the first Jurassic Park movie, I was 10 years old in the theatre and part of the impression it left on me was the jump scares, the laughs, but the terrors for sure.

"That's part of what's so great about Jurassic. It's thrilling in all ways: visually and also emotionally."

Scarlett also relished the experience of bonding with her Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars.

She shared: "One of the best parts of making a movie is the family that you that you develop while you're shooting.

"We didn't have much time to rehearse on this film, so just having the opportunity to spend as much time as we could doing stuff that was enjoyable was important."

Meanwhile, Scarlett recently made her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, the drama movie that starred June Squibb.

The actress subsequently revealed that she found directing to be a "really rewarding" experience.

She told Extra: "I have a different perspective on just the process of, you know, pre-production and then what goes on after we all leave. I think, as an actor, you’re hoping that the director sees kind of what you were doing and follows, you know, pulls the right thread and all of that stuff, but you don’t know.

"You have no, kind of, control over it and now, you know, having experienced the other side of it, it just gives you, I think, an interesting insight into how people, other directors make their choices and the process that they go through to, you know, make it all happen.

"It’s a lot of work, but it can be really rewarding."

Scarlett premiered the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, and she relished walking the red carpet with the film's stars.

She said: "Just being able to stand alongside Erin Kellyman and June Squibb after the film premiered and feel the warmth of the audience and the love from the audience for the film and for the incredible performances in it, it was such a moving moment."