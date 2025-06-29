Scarlett Johansson’s Tower of Terror movie is still in development.

Scarlett Johansson’s Tower of Terror movie still in development

The 40-year-old actress has been attached to a film based on the Disney theme park ride for years but with little progress on the project, she admitted it has been “a hard nut to crack”.

Scarlett explained to EW.com: “It’s a hard nut to crack. Harder than you think, because the ride itself, there’s some lore to it, but it’s… I don’t want to say thin, but it is, kind of!

“[It] doesn’t have so much to dig into. That’s part of the mystery of the ride. It’s been a fun project to work on, because it’s a blue sky project. It has also proved to be a hard nut to crack. But we’ll crack the case of it. It’s taking shape!”

The Tower of Terror is one of Disney’s most popular attractions and is set in the same universe as Rod Sterling’s anthology TV series in which five people are transported to the Twilight Zone after boarding an elevator inside the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Scarlett’s movie will not be the first based on Tower of Terror.

Back in 1997, Steven Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst starred in a made-for-TV movie which was filmed around the exterior of the original ride at Disney World.

However, it did not feature any reference to the Twilight Zone theme of the ride.