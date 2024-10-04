Sebastian Stan thinks "there’s a Trump in all of us" after playing the controversial figure in ‘The Apprentice’.

The 42-year-old actor stars as the former US president in the upcoming drama, and now Stan has said everyone can relate to Donald Trump "to some extent" because we all have "darker elements that live within us".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "I think that there's a Trump in all of us to some extent. I know that might not be a popular thing to say, or people maybe don't want to admit it.

"It's important for us to explore perhaps the darker elements that live within all of us so that by bringing them into the light, we can understand how to have a better relationship with them rather than suppressing and avoiding and pretending that they're not there.

"I think that’s where the value is because I don't think anyone is on a moral high ground."

The movie - which was directed by Ali Abbasi and is due to be released in cinemas next week - follows the businessman’s rise to fame in the late 1970s as he went from a New York real estate mogul to a man synonymous with wealth and power.

The ‘Thunderbolts*’ actor - who stars opposite Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova - added he was able to relate to Trump after portraying him in the picture.

Stan explained: "I understood that drive to rise, to overcome at whatever cost, and to win. I understood that simply from my own very, very small, humble beginnings with the American dream. We love a winner in this country. It’s a fact that, to me, felt relatable in many ways."

The Marvel star emphasised that he knew "people feel very strongly about [Trump] in two different extremes" following the businessman’s time in politics.

He said: "They think he’s either God’s son or he’s Lucifer incarnate, and I think we need to bring him back down to earth in the hope of understanding. People towards a reconnection with their own humanity."