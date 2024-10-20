Sebastian Stan has insisted 'The Apprentice' is only about Donald Trump's "character" rather than his politics.

The 42-year-old actor plays the controversial businessman and former US president in the upcoming drama and has emphasised the movie isn’t trying to swing voters one way or another ahead of November's election.

Stan told The Hollywood Reporter: "At the end of the day, it’s about him as a character. Forget the politics and just go in there and use your instinct and ask yourself: Do you trust this man? That’s what the movie is about."

While Stan insisted the movie was not trying to take sides before the election, the Marvel star added he wanted audiences to "dig deeper" into Trump.

When asked if he believed the Ali Abbasi film would influence voters, Stan said: "I don’t know, but what I do hope is that people, regardless of their opinion, are curious enough to try to dig deeper.

"Because I think we’re living in a world where it’s so easy to be handed an opinion everywhere you turn. And I know a lot of people love social media, and that’s where they go for information and for things. You’re being told what to think. You’re being told what to do."

'The Apprentice' – which also stars Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong – follows Trump in the 1970s as he becomes one of the most influential and powerful men in America under the guidance of right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

Trump and his team have reportedly been trying to censor the film since May, and the 'Thunderbolts*' actor blasted the businessman for being "hypocritical" due to his constant calls for free speech.

Stan continued: "If you have any inkling of interest, go and really ask yourself: ‘Who is this man? Do you really know? Do you really trust this person to lead a country?'

"He’s been trying to censor this movie, and at the same time, he claims that he acknowledges free speech … I can’t think of anything more hypocritical."