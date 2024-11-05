Sebastian Stan thinks people should watch 'The Apprentice' to truly "experience" the real Donald Trump as the US election takes place.

The 42-year-old actor plays the controversial businessman-turned-politician in the recent drama and has now argued people need to see the film so that they can discover the truth behind the man who may become the president once more depending on the outcome of Tuesday's (05.11.24) poll.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, he said: "I can sit here and tell you things you’ve heard already for, like, 30,000 hours, and it’s not really going to make a difference.

"You hear facts, we all hear information, but you don’t experience it. It’s the experience of being with this person for two hours, and seeing where he’s coming from, and really asking yourself at the end of this film, 'Do you trust this person?' Do you really trust that this guy is going to make a decision that’s going to be good for you or good for him?

"And let me tell you something: There is one paranoid, scared little man that's still out there fighting the good fight to get into the membership club of Manhattan and be put on a plaque on a wall.

"He ain't caring about your situation. It's that he‘s got to get there first. And that’s just what the film is."

'The Apprentice' – which also stars Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong – follows Trump in the 1970s as he becomes one of the most influential and powerful men in America under the guidance of right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

The movie received backlash from some viewers who accused it of purposefully misrepresenting the presidential hopeful, but Stan hit back at these claims and warned that "the scariest part is our own level of denial of reality".

He fumed: "If you want to really know, it’s out there, it’s all been documented for the last 30, 40 years.

"There's people that are going to say, 'We don't know what the truth is anymore.' That's the problem.

"He [Trump] has muddled it up so much … You can create your own truth at this point, believe what you want, and that’s what people are doing. But I think if you really care, you can still find it."