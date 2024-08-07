Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars’ movie will be a standalone story in the galaxy far, far away.

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ director, 56, was confirmed to be working with Lucasfilm on a new entry into the beloved sci-fi franchise in 2022 and has now revealed he is not planning to connect his work to any other films or TV shows in the long-running series.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, he said: "I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question. Because there's only so many times that ‘Star Wars’ movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me, because I don't want to do a ‘Star Wars’ movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

The filmmaker - who is penning the untitled movie with his ‘The Adam Project’ co-writer Jonathan Tropper - added he was making the flick with "tone and characters" at the forefront.

He said: "I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves.

"And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment, that's ‘Star Wars’ to me."

Shawn previously described how he wanted the experience of watching 'Deadpool and Wolverine' to replicate the feeling he had watching the 'Star Wars' flick 'Return of the Jedi' when he was younger.

He wrote in an essay for Esquire magazine: "I went to the theatre again and again to see 'Return of the Jedi'.

"I vividly remember the scene in which Luke is hiding from Vader in the Emperor’s room and Vader gives the speech that ends with, 'If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps your sister will.' It was dead quiet. Pin-drop silence.

"Suddenly Vader has pushed the wrong button. Luke comes screaming out of the shadows and just goes to town in a lightsaber battle against Vader.

"The way that felt: The forty seconds of stillness from the audience, then the spectacle and emotion, is seared not just in my eyeballs but in my heart."