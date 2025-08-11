The release of Shrek 5 has been delayed until summer 2027.

Mike Myers is lending his voice to Shrek 5

The upcoming movie in DreamWorks' animated franchise has been pushed back six months to June 30, 2027, from its previously slated December 2026 opening so it no longer has to compete in a crowded Christmas release season that also features Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III.

Universal has also shifted an untitled Illumination picture from Shrek 5's old date to April 16, 2027.

The new Shrek flick will be the first film in the main series since Shrek Forever After was released in 2010 and sees Zendaya join the cast as the titular ogre's daughter Felicia whilst regulars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are back to lend their voices to Shrek, Donkey and Fiona respectively.

Murphy has suggested that Shrek 5 will be packed full of comedy just as the preceding films have been.

The 64-year-old actor told Extra: "I've recorded some great stuff. You know, we don't get a full script when we do the Shrek movies. We get the dialogue that we're doing for each session. And I know I've been doing some really funny stuff."

Eddie explained that he will only get to see his co-stars at the premiere of the movie as all of his voice work for the picture is done alone.

He said: "At the end of the movie or when the movie comes out, we see each other at the premiere, but we don't see each other the whole movie.

"It's all just you by yourself and a microphone."

Meanwhile, Murphy has revealed that Donkey is getting his own standalone film that will begin production in September.

Asked if Shrek 5's animation is being worked on now, he told ScreenRant: "No, they're still doing voiceover stuff. We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek.

"We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September."

The Beverly Hills Cop star confirmed that Donkey will be getting in his own film in the same way that Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) has previously and that the picture will see him have his "own little story with his dragon wife".

Eddie said: "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie.

"Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys.

"They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September."

The prospect of Shrek 5 was first discussed by Illumination founder Chris Meledandri in 2023 as he expressed hope of reuniting the original cast for the movie.

The film producer told Variety: "We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."