Sigourney Weaver has teased Avatar: Fire and Ash is "particularly timely".

Sigourney Weaver has teased some details from Avatar: Fire and Ash

The 75-year-old actress has reprised her role as Kiri, the adopted daughter of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri, in the upcoming third movie in the franchise - which is due for release in December and while she believes the films take people "into another world", she also thinks the plot of the story will resonate with audiences.

She told People magazine: “Each of these films [has the] same themes of family and trying to stick together and protecting your home. But the stories themselves really wrench you into another world.

"[Fire and Ash] seems particularly timely."

And Sigourney noted the timeliness is also a theme in "the next one", referring to the fourth of the planned five movies.

She added: “It's not an easy world. And neither is ours.”

The actress finds the Avatar movies "so personal and so inspiring" and drew parallels between the Na'vi children introduced in the second film, 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, and the girl at the heart of her new film Dust Bunny, which is about a youngster who tries to convince a hitman to kill the monster under her bed.

She said: "You see these kids have to demand much more of themselves than they ever thought was possible. I find the [Avatar] films so personal and so inspiring.”

Filmmaker James Cameron wrote all five of his planned Avatar movies "quite a long time ago", and Sigourney is very impressed by how they work together.

She said: "All five of them hold together and build and play off in the most extraordinary ways… [Fire and Ash] sets up 4 and 5, but of course, it's its own adventure.”

The 71-year-old director revealed earlier this year he is "good to go" when it comes to directing Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are due for release in 2029 and 2031 respectively.

Speaking to Empire magazine, James said: "I mean, there's no reason not to.

"I'm healthy, I'm good to go. I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that... (but) if I can, I'll just do it."

The Titanic director pointed out that he has passed on his planned movies to other filmmakers in the past – as he gave the 2019 flick Alita: Battle Angel to Robert Rodriguez but remained closely involved with the picture's production.

Cameron said of Rodriguez: "He honoured what I had written. We worked very collaboratively."

The acclaimed filmmaker previously revealed that he does not plan to helm the sixth and seventh Avatar films, even though he does have stories in mind for them.

He told People magazine: "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point.

"Mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."