'Sister Act 3' needs some "readjustments" following Dame Maggie Smith's death.

Whoopi Goldberg has shared a Sister Act 3 update

The long-awaited movie has been in the works for some time, but star Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed the project has been delayed while scripts are rewritten after her co-star - who played Mother Superior in both the 1992 original and 1993 sequel 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' - passed away in September at the age of 89.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Whoopi said: “We’re having to make some readjustments because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know.

“And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It just is a shift.”

Earlier this year, Whoopi - who plays Deloris Van Cartier in the film franchise - teased the film would be around "soon" but had no specific date to offer.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I can say it's coming. It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time."

After years of delays, the 68-year-old star thinks now is the right time for the movie.

She explained: "Because we need to laugh, you know?

"I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot...I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too."

The 'View' presenter - who is also producing the movie along with Tyler Perry - previously revealed she had offered Pope Francis a cameo in the film because he seemed to be "a bit of a fan".

She said: "I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like."

In October 2022, the 'Color Purple' star admitted she would love Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to be cast in 'Sister Act 3'.

Speaking to host Charlamagne Tha God on Comedy Central’s 'Hell of A Week', she said: "I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."