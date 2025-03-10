Robert Downey Jr. is "grateful" his role as Iron Man "opened [his] eyes wider" to how technology can benefit the world.

Robert Downey Jr. treasures the time he spent playing Iron Man

The 59-year-old actor led the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the character from 2008’s ‘Iron Man’ until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019 and is honoured to have brought such an "iconic superhero" and what he represents to life.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said: "[It's] 17 years I've been associated with this iconic superhero ... It’s the message he represents that I'm grateful for.

"Tony Stark opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry for the rest of my life."

While Downey Jr.’s time as Iron Man may be over, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star is due to return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased that Downey Jr. is currently "so immersed" in the character of Doctor Doom.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Joe said: "It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in."

Anthony added: "That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is."

Joe continued: "[Downey Jr.’s] writing backstory, costume ideas … I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

The Russo brothers teased that the 2026 superhero blockbuster and its sequel ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ would be "very radical" and "challenge audiences".

Joe told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think we’re always looking for new faces because there’s always new stories to tell. I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people — we found a way into the story that’s very exciting to us but we think very radical and I think it’s going to challenge audiences."

The directing duo - who helmed ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ - teased they wanted "to beat those younger versions of [themselves]” with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.

Joe told GamesRadar+: "Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves.

"We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

Anthony added: "These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

The two movies are to be shot back-to-back in London - with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ slated to begin principal photography later this month - and Joe admitted the pair "may or may not survive" the gruelling filming schedule.

Speaking to Deadline, ‘The Electric State’ director said: "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see.

"But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it."