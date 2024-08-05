Zack Snyder thinks Henry Cavill’s cameo in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ "sounds fun".

The 41-year-old actor briefly appeared in the Marvel blockbuster as a variant of the ‘X-Men’ superhero, and although the director hasn't seen the film, Snyder admitted that he was happy to hear the former Superman star was back in the comic book cinematic space.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked the filmmaker what he thought of Cavill’s cameo in the flick, he replied: "I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it. Sounds fun."

Snyder, 58, had worked with the actor in his Superman picture ‘Man of Steel’ as well as ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’ before both he and Cavill were let go by DC after the new studio head James Gunn decided to take the franchise in a different direction.

Reflecting on his time with the ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ star, the director praised Cavill for being an "amazing" Superman.

He said: "Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry."

Snyder recently released the director’s cut of his sci-fi films ‘Rebel Moon - Part One’ and ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two’, which are both R-rated takes of his previous Netflix pictures.

Although he was glad to have his vision fully realised, the filmmaker admitted he was "pretty anxious" to launch the unadulterated cuts.

When asked how he felt ahead of the pictures’ release, he said: "Pretty anxious, I’d say, but pretty excited, too. If you’re going to make a space opera, it’s good to have the entire thing out there: the overture and the whole kit and caboodle.

"So I’ve been very excited, and the truth is that Netflix has been super supportive and incredibly kind and indulgent, if you will, with me doing these versions of the movies."