The 'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel will be released in September.

The Spinal Tap sequel will be released in September

Bleecker Street have acquired the US distribution rights to both the 1984 cult comedy rockumentary and the upcoming 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues', and have announced the new film will hit cinemas on 12 September.

The company will also bring a restored edition of 'This Is Spinal Tap' back to US theatres over the summer, followed by digital and streaming play.

Rob Reiner has returned as director and will be back on screen as documentarian Martin 'Marty' DiBergi, while Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will reprise their roles as the fictional British rockers Spinal Tap as the group reunites for a final concert after a 15-year break.

Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, and Kent Sanderson, president of Bleecker Street, said in a joint statement: “We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original 'This Is Spinal Tap', and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many.

“'This Is Spinal Tap' isn’t just a movie — it’s a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through 'Spinal Tap II' is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences."

The sequel will feature cameos from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood and the cast also includes Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman and Chris Addison.

In 2002, the original film was deemed to be "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" by the US Library of Congress and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Reiner previously explained that he wanted the sequel to be released in 2024 to mark 40 years since the original flick.

The filmmaker told Deadline: "The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah'. It wasn't until we come up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."