Clancy Brown thinks his SpongeBob character will get his own movie at some point

The 66-year-old actor has voiced the role of Krusty Krab owner Mr. Krabs on the animation series since it began in 1999 and appeared in the franchise's spin-off films but thinks his character will only get a movie dedicated to him when the writers have "ran out of jokes" for the others.

He told MovieWeb: "I don't know, I don't know. Nobody knows how to write him I guess. He's got stuff coming up, there is stuff coming up. But it's not 'The Mr. Krabs Show', it's 'SpongeBob SquarePants'. They'll get around to [ a movie for him] when they run out of jokes for SpongeBob and Patrick though.

The 'Audrey's Children' star will next appear in the Nickelodeon staple's film 'The Search for SquarePants' and while he isn't able to say too much about that just yet, did confirm that the actors have finished the recording process.

He said: "Yeah, and you get to see Mr. Krabs a little bit more in that film. He figures in a little bit more. I can't say much more than that. We just finished recording, and now they're getting into the art. I'm not sure when it's coming out but it will be good.

"The Plankton movie, I enjoyed a lot, too. I thought that was a lot of fun."

Over the last 25 years, 'SpongeBob' has aired more than 300 episodes, and Clancy admitted that he "never thought" it would have such longevity when he first signed on for the part but would also like to get the chance to work with co-stars for other projects for the same amount of time.

He said: "No, I never thought it would go on this long and I don't see myself stopping being a part of the franchise. The rare thing about that is that I would love to work with Jimmi Simpson, and Natalie Dormer [from 'Audrey's Children'] for 25 years too. That would be so much fun to work with them for that long, and that's what makes 'SpongeBob' kind of exceptional but it's also the weirdess of this business."