Catherine Zeta-Jones credits Steven Spielberg for changing the course of her life.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has heaped praise on Steven Spielberg

The 55-year-old actress admits that the legendary filmmaker has played an instrumental role in her career, casting her in the 1998 Western movie The Mask of Zorro, which Spielberg executive produced.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Catherine explained: "I remember being in the TV series of Titanic, which is not the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet one, but it was okay. I needed the job.

"And, Steven Spielberg happened to be watching TV on a Sunday night and went, 'Oh, who's she? Maybe she should be good in Zorro.' I get a call the next week [to] go and meet the director Martin Campbell."

Catherine - who is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas - explained that she was "on a plane to Mexico" within a few days.

The actress continued: "Next few days, I was screen testing with the gorgeous Antonio Banderas and my old home country icon Anthony Hopkins, who directed me in a play when I was 18 years old, and there I was and I thought to myself, 'If this ends right now, this has just been a dream come true.' And then I got the job and it changed my life."

Drew - who starred in Spielberg's 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - then said: "So are we saying that Steven Spielberg changed both of our lives? Okay, thank God for Steven Spielberg."

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler recently revealed that she feels "indebted" to Spielberg.

The 24-year-old actress - who is currently starring in Evita in London's West End - took to social media to heap praise on the legendary filmmaker, who previously cast her in West Side Story, the 2021 romantic-drama movie.

Alongside a series of throwback images of herself and Spielberg, Rachel wrote on Instagram: "we had a very special guest @officialevita last weekend — a man who believed in me when i was 17 and is the reason i was ushered into the many opportunities i have been blessed with thus far. seven years later and he’s still so supportive of every venture, and i couldn’t be more thankful. steven spielberg, you changed my life. (sic)"

Rachel admitted that she's more than grateful for Spielberg's help and support.

The actress continued: "i may never be truly able to return the favor, but i hope a performance of “rainbow high” every now and then gives you some comfort in knowing i am taking care of the career (kristie and) you’ve so graciously given me. grateful isn’t the right word. indebted, maybe. you get the picture. [heart emoji] (sic)"