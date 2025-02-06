Harrison Ford isn't disappointed by the box office failure of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

Harrison Ford isn't disappointed about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failing at the box office

The 82-year-old actor reprised his role as the titular protagonist for the final time in the 2023 movie but brushed off the picture's commercial failure as he fulfilled his ambition to bring the character back for one last adventure.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal magazine, Harrison said: "S*** happens.

"I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When (Indy) has suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened. I'm still happy I made that movie."

Harrison now takes centre stage in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Captain America: Brave New World', in which he plays US president Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross/Red Hulk, and explained that he accepted the part without reading a script as he had seen other actors enjoying themselves on Marvel flicks.

The 'Star Wars' actor said: "Why not? I saw enough Marvels to see actors that I admired having a good time."

Ford joked: "I didn't really know that at the end I would turn into the Red Hulk.

"Well, it's like life. You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing."

'Captain America: Brave New World' – which is set to be released later this month - could provide Harrison with one of the biggest box office successes of his career but the star yearns for the days when movies made a more significant impact on the public.

He said: "What I miss, really, truthfully, is the connection (cinema had) to the culture overall.

"Now we're in people's houses more than we're in the commons. We work for niche audiences. Which doesn't lessen the work. But we're living in a different world, without the comfort of knowing that we're all in this together."

Harrison has taken over from the late William Hurt in the role of Thaddeus Ross and he felt the need to "fill out the shoes" of the actor – who passed away in 2022 aged 71.

Speaking with On Demand Entertainment, Ford said: "It becomes your responsibility to fill out the shoes that have walked before you.

"And I have a lot of help from the script because the character’s life becomes more complicated and interesting, perhaps.

"But the level of dramatic involvement there is very high. It’s very operatic."

Previously, the Hollywood icon said he was "delighted" to take on Hurt's role in the MCU.

Speaking about the Oscar-winning star in an interview with People magazine, Ford said: "He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."