James Gunn has about 'four different things that [he] could do' after Superman

The 58-year-old director and DC Studios co-CEO is currently finishing working on the 2025 superhero blockbuster – which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor – and Gunn has now teased there are several ideas he could peruse for his next cinematic venture.

During an interview with Collider, the filmmaker said: "I've got like four different things that I could do, and I'm going to kind of jump back and forth between those things. I'm going to see which one really speaks to me, and that's the one I'm gonna do."

While he didn't go into detail about what each of these projects were, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director affirmed the movies will have to fit neatly into DC new cinematic universe.

He explained: "One thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning […] is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers.

"Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is."

Before he became the co-CEO of DC with Peter Safran, Gunn have worked on the studio's R-rated flick 'The Suicide Squad' in 2021, as well as the HBO spin-off show 'Peacemaker', which starred John Cena in the titular role.

With rival studio Marvel seeing success in their first R-rated blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine', Gunn revealed DC was also working on several more mature projects.

Even if some of the earlier R-rated movies don't dazzle at the box office, the director was adamant that DC would continue to release mature films because "good, authentic stories" would benefit the greater DC Universe.

He explained: "We're not about 'See how it does.' We've got one opportunity to take these characters and really press forward and do what we believe.

"I am a great believer that if we tell good, authentic stories, if a movie does well or doesn't do as well, if you keep with that same philosophy, that you're going to build a universe that people are going to love and want to be a part of for a long time.

"It's not about testing out to see if this thing works. It's just about telling a story. If a story is going to be R-rated, we're totally okay with that. If it's going to be PG, PG-13, or G, I don't care — whatever is worthy of the story, that's what we're going to do."

Gunn – who is gearing up for the release of his animated Max show 'Creature Commandos' on 5 December - teased there was "more than one" R-rated project close to getting the green light at DC.