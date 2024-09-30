DC Studios are reportedly working on a Bane and Deathstroke movie.

The company has branched out into making stand-alone Batman villain projects with ‘Joker’ and ‘The Penguin’, and now The Hollywood Reporter has claimed two more bad guys will be getting their own film.

The outlet said ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ writer Matthew Orton is working on the script for the supposed flick, though no director is said to be attached to the project at the moment.

Bane previously appeared on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 blockbuster ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, where he was portrayed by Tom Hardy, while Deathstroke - as played by Joe Manganiello - cameoed in both the theatrical and director’s cut of ‘Justice League’.

Meanwhile, the studio is gearing up for the release of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the unhinged criminal opposite Lady Gaga’s Harley ‘Lee’ Quinn.

The pop star, 38, recently explained she channelled her inner "mania and chaos" to play the criminally insane music therapist.

She told America’s Vogue magazine: "Harley Quinn is a character people know from the ether of pop culture.

"I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside — for me, it creates a quietness.

"Sometimes women are labeled as these overly emotional creatures and when we are overwhelmed we are erratic or unhinged. But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?

"I would say that I worked from a sense-memory perspective: What does it feel like to walk through the world and be…braced, in an intense way? And what happens when you cover up all of the complexities beneath the surface?'"

Gaga added she also used her experience of reinventing herself within the music industry to play Lee.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she explained: "I think that for me, this idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music-making.

"I was always creating characters in my music, and when I made Lee for ‘Joker’, she just really had this profound effect on me."