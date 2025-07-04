James Gunn has said that Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman will “of course” meet in the DC Universe (DCU).

The 58-year-old director is set to kick off the DCU on the big screen with the upcoming blockbuster Superman, and while Gunn insisted the superhero will not cross over with Batman and Wonder Woman in the next film, the moviemaker stressed the iconic trio will eventually team up in a future project in the franchise.

When Deadline asked the DC head if there was a chance Superman could cross paths with Batman and Wonder Woman in the future, he said: “Of course, yeah! But not in the next movie.”

After the outlet quizzed Guardians of the Galaxy director on whether the team-up could happen in the next few years, he said: “You have to remember all this stuff is talks inside my head.

“So there's a lot of chatter in my head that does a lot of things! But the DCU is chatter in my head, not talks!”

This comes after Gunn said he thought Adria Arjona would be a “great” Wonder Woman,

He told Extra: “I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.’ She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.

“She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

Gunn also teased Superman may have already crossed paths with Batman in the DCU.

Speaking about how the Man of Steel would react to meeting the Dark Knight in the DCU, The Suicide Squad filmmaker said: “Well, first of all, we don’t know if he’s already seen a man dressed up as a bat.

“But I think that he’d probably see a kindred spirit in that [here’s] another crazy person wearing a crazy costume [albeit] with a very different intent.”

DC already has an on-screen Caped Crusader with Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, though the movie and its 2027 sequel The Batman: Part II are Elseworlds projects and do not take place in the main DCU timeline.

The idea of bringing Pattinson's Dark Knight into the DCU and portraying the character in the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold had been theorised, but Gunn has since rejected it.

During an interview with Variety, he said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out. He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [for Batman in the DCU yet].”

Gunn’s Superman - which lands in cinemas on 11 July - follows the titular hero (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his human and Kryptonian lives, all while Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) does everything in his power to bring about his downfall.

The film will also introduce a range of other beloved DC heroes, such as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Despite his new position as the DCU lead, Corenswet previously insisted he doesn’t know what Superman’s future will be in the franchise after the film.

When Esquire Espana asked the 31-year-old actor what he would be doing in the DCU post-Superman, he said: “I don't think it's up to me to answer that. It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen.”