James Gunn is “pre-writing [his] next DC Studios project”.

James Gunn is already working on his next DC project post Superman

While the 58-year-old director is currently busy working on the post-production of his 2025 blockbuster ‘Superman’ and the second season of the Max show ‘Peacemaker’, Gunn has teased he has started to turn his attention to what he will be doing next in the DC Universe (DCU).

Taking to Threads, the DC Studios boss wrote: “The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on ‘Superman’ and ‘Peacemaker’, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects.

“It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing.”

Gunn previously teased he had about “four different things that [he] could do” once work on ‘Superman’ was finished.

Speaking with Collider, he said: “I've got like four different things that I could do, and I'm going to kind of jump back and forth between those things. I'm going to see which one really speaks to me, and that's the one I'm gonna do.”

Although he didn’t give any details as to what these projects could be, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker emphasised they would all have to fit into the canon of the DCU.

He explained: “One thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning […] is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers.

“Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is.”

Gunn’s ‘Superman’ - which stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock and Isabela Merced - is slated to release in July, and the director said the film would be more accessible than the “very adult” ‘Peacemaker’ series, and described the movie as “relatively serious” yet “pretty family-friendly”.

He told MovieZine: “Everything's going to be totally different.

“We have something that's relatively serious like ‘Superman’ and then something that's relatively comedic like ‘Peacemaker’ all in the same universe. [Or] something very adult, like ‘Peacemaker’ [and] something pretty family-friendly like ‘Superman’.”

Gunn added he was glad DC Comics had such a variety of characters and themes because it allowed the movie studio to “tell a bunch of different stories” for different audiences.

He explained: “They've told stories that were more family-orientated, stories that were more adult-orientated, dark stories, light stories. I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories.”

‘Superman’ will follow the Man of Steel (Corenswet) as he attempts to juggle his Kryptonian and human lives, all while his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor (Hoult) plots the hero’s downfall.

Gunn previously teased Corenswet’s Superman would “freak everyone out” when the movie lands on the silver screen.

‘The Suicide Squad’ filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter: “Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is.

“He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.”