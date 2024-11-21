The trailer for 'Superman' is expected to be released in mid-December.

James Gunn is directing the Superman film which is set for release in July 2025

James Gunn's upcoming adaptation of the hit DC comic book series will be released to cinemas in July 2025 but Collider has now revealed that the first glimpse of the action movie will come in the weeks before Christmas.

The outlet claims that "tentatively expected to arrive online around mid-December" and that it will launch in cinemas alongside early showings of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', but admitted that "nothing is set in stone" at this point.

Recently, director James teased that David Corenswet will "blow people away" as the titular character.

During an appearance on a panel at the New York Comic Con over the weekend, Gunn said: "We’re deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to f****** blow people away.

"He is the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent dramatically, comedically.

"He’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with."

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director added fans would be able to get their first look at the film in the near future, though admitted a trailer wouldn’t be arriving "too soon".

He said: "I feel good about it, and I’m really hard on stuff, so it’s been fantastic … It won’t be too long before we see a trailer, but it also won’t be too soon.”

‘Superman’ will follow the legendary hero as he tries to find balance between his Kryptonian and human sides all while Lex Luthor - played by Nicholas Hoult - plans his downfall.

The moviemaker also recently revealed Superman’s canine friend Krypto the Dog would be appearing in the movie after he was inspired to include the character by his real-life mutt Ozu.