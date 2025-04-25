Sydney Sweeney has joined the cast of 'Split Fiction'.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are penning the script for the forthcoming film, a big screen adaptation of video game 'Split Fiction'.

According to Variety, Sweeney is set to star in the movie, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

It will tell the story of authors Mio and Zoe trapped in fantasy worlds they wrote about.

But it's not yet known whether 'The White Lotus' star Sweeney will portray Zoe or Mio.

The 'Split Fiction' game sold more than two million copies in its first week after being released in March.

This is not the only time Sydney Sweeney has been linked to a video game movie in recent days.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Sweeney and Michael Bay are to make an ‘OutRun’ film.

According to Deadline, the ‘Euphoria’ star, 27, and the 60-year-old filmmaker are teaming up for a movie adaptation of Sega’s iconic 1986 arcade video game of the same name for Universal Pictures, with Sweeney attached to produce and Bay set to direct.

As well as helming the upcoming movie, the ‘Transformers’ filmmaker is also due to produce the ‘OutRun’ flick, with partner Brad Fuller, through their Platinum Dunes banner, and alongside Toru Nakahara and Shuji Utsumi for Sega.

While Sweeney is on board as a producer, the ‘Anyone but You’ star isn't currently in talks to appear in ‘OutRun’.

No plot details or potential cast members have been revealed yet.

The original ‘OutRun’ game launched in 1986, and challenged players to dodge traffic and reach their destination before time runs out.

The game pioneered a new genre of driving games, and spawned several other instalments, such as ‘OutRunners’ in 1993 and ‘OutRun Online Arcade’ in 2009.

In March, it was revealed Sweeney is to star in and produce film 'I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl' through her Fifty-Fifty Films firm.