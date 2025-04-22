Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay are to make an ‘OutRun’ movie.

Sydney Sweeney is to work with Michael Bay on an OutRun movie

The ‘Euphoria’ star, 27, and the 60-year-old filmmaker are teaming up for a movie adaptation of Sega’s iconic 1986 arcade video game of the same name for Universal Pictures, with Sweeney attached to produce and Bay set to direct.

As well as directing, the ‘Transformers’ filmmaker is also due to produce the ‘OutRun’ flick with partner Brad Fuller through their Platinum Dunes banner alongside Toru Nakahara and Shuji Utsumi for Sega.

While Sweeney is on board as a producer, Deadline reports the ‘Anyone but You’ actress was not currently in talks to star in ‘OutRun’.

No plot details or potential cast members have been revealed yet.

The original ‘OutRun’ game launched in 1986, and challenged players to dodge traffic and reach their destination before time runs out.

The game pioneered a new genre of driving games, and spawned several other instalments, such as ‘OutRunners’ in 1993 and ‘OutRun Online Arcade’ in 2009.

Universal’s last video game films came in 2023 with ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, with sequels for both titles currently in the works.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ - which starred Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy - was based on Nintendo’s beloved IP of the same name, and followed Mario and his brother Luigi as they tried to save Princess Peach from the evil clutches of Bowser and protect Mushroom Kingdom.

Previously, Keegan-Michael Key - who portrayed Toad in the film - teased ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sequel will have some “really deep cuts” for fans.

He told Men’s Journal: “One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world. They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far.

“I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks.

“We're going to meet some new folks that are old favourites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing.”

Meanwhile, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ adapted developer Scott Cawthon’s 2014 indie horror game of the same name, and followed Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) who gets roped into working as a security guard at the long-abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, only for him to discover the old animatronics come to life at night - and have violent intentions.

The movie - which also starred Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail - is set to get a sequel later this year, and Hutcherson promised ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ would be “bigger” and “scarier” than its predecessor.

He told Esquire: “There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way.

“We’re finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded.”