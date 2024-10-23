Sydney Sweeney is to play Kim Novak in 'Scandalous'.

Sydney Sweeney will take on the role of Kim Novak in Scandalous

The 27-year-old star will take on the role of the 'Vertigo' icon in the flick that will tell the story of the love affair the actress had with the legendary dancer and Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr., as portrayed by David Jonsson, in 1957.

The Miramax movie, which marks Sweeney's 'Euphoria' co-star Colman Domingo's directorial debut, will enter production once the pair have finished working on the third season of the HBO drama series.

As well as starring in the picture, the 'Anyone But You' actress will be producing 'Scandalous' alongside Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock, while Matthew Fantaci writes the script.

Davis Jr. and Novak met in 1956 on 'The Steve Allen Show' and later entered a romantic relationship.

The interracial couple were the subject of heavy criticism both in and out of Hollywood during a time of racial tensions in the US and Columbia Pictures head Harry Cohn threatened the 'I've Gotta Be Me' singer to end the relationship.

In 1958, a Chicago gossip columnist penned an expose about the love affair, and claimed they were planning to marry – though both denied this.

The story quickly spread throughout the nation. Davis went on to marry a black woman called Loray White in 1958, while Novak wed white actor Richard Johnson seven years later.

While exact plot details have not been revealed, 'Scandalous' will likely follow these events and the fallout of the couple's love affair.

On top of 'Scandalous', Sweeney is also working on the as-of-yet-untitled Christy Martin biopic, where she plays the boxing champion.

The 'Madame Web' star has been getting into shape to portray Martin, and the actress recently shared images of her toned body as she prepares for the film.

In the Instagram post, Sweeney wrote: "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon (sic)."