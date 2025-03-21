Sydney Sweeney is set to star in 'I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl'.

The 'Anyone But You' star will also produce the movie - which is based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote - through her Fifty-Fifty Films firm.

The story, which is being adapted for the big screen by 'Dune' writer Eric Roth, follows a drifter who impersonates a missing girl in order to rob her family, only to realise she's made a terrible mistake.

As well as Sydney, Vertigo’s Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Trevor Engelson and Aaron Folbe at Underground will also serve as producers.

The 'Euphoria' actress has a busy period ahead as she has 'The Housemaid' - a thriller that also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar - opening in December.

A synopsis for that movie stated: "Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said: "Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina - they're both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don't reveal everything right away.

"We're thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on ‘A Simple Favor' and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads."

The 'White Lotus' actress will also produce and play Kim Novak in 'Scandalous!', Colman Domingo's directorial debut which follows the secret love afffair between her character and Rat Pack legend Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957.

Up next, Sydney has 'Echo Valley' with Juliane Moore, Kyle MacLachlan and Domhnall Gleeson, and the 'Euphoria' star is also due to play trailblazing boxer Christy Martin – described as the "female Rocky" by producers – in a biopic.

Sydney previously spoke of her excitement at bringing her "powerful" story to the big screen.

She said: "Christy Martin not only legitimised female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."