Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in 'The Masque of the Red Death'.

The 'Anyone But You' actress is being lined up for an unknown role in A24 and Picturestart's "darkly comedic" take on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same name, Deadline reports.

Charlie Polinger will write and direct, as wellas executive produce alongside Lucy McKendrick.

Poe's short story followed a prince who attempts to avoid the Red Death, a dangerous plague, by hiding in his abbey, but details on the story within the movie are being kept under wraps.

Sources told the outlet the movie will shoot this year.

The 'Euphoria' star is very busy at the moment as she is currently filming Paul Feig's adaptation of the novel 'The Housemaid' with Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone, and Brandon Sklenar.

A synopsis for that movie - which will be released in December this year - stated: "Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said: "Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina - they're both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don't reveal everything right away.

"We're thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on ‘A Simple Favor' and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads."

Sydney and Amanda will both serve as executive producers with Feig and Laura Fischer also producing.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old star is also due to play trailblazing boxer Christy Martin – described as the "female Rocky" by producers – in a biopic and spoke of her excitement at bringing her "powerful" story to the big screen.

She said: "Christy Martin not only legitimised female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."