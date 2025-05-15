Sylvester Stallone has joined a coalition of Hollywood unions and industry leaders to urge Donald Trump to support tax incentives aimed at revitalising the movie and TV business.

The actor, 78, was recently appointed by Trump, also 78, alongside big-screen veteran Jon Voight, 86 – a longtime supporter of U.S. President Trump – as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood.

But they have now joined the unions group to appeal for help from the U.S. President.

It includes the Motion Picture Association (MPA), SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and they have sent Trump a letter to the president advocating for the reinstatement and expansion of specific tax provisions.

The note focuses on three key tax measures: the extension of Section 181, which allows immediate expensing of up to $15 million in production costs (or $20 million for productions in certain areas); the revival of Section 199, which provided a deduction for domestic production activities; and the reauthorisation of Section 461, permitting companies to carry back net operating losses to offset prior year tax liabilities.

These proposals come in the wake of Trump's recent announcement of a proposed 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the United States, a move intended to encourage domestic production but met with concern within the industry.

Notably, the letter from the coalition does not mention the tariff proposal.

Sylvester and Jon’s “ambassador” roles involve advising the administration on strategies to bolster the American film industry.

Matthew Loeb, international president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), emphasised the need for federal support, saying in a statement: “American film and television workers have faced unprecedented job losses due to aggressive overseas incentives and economic uncertainty.

“The federal government must provide a balanced, comprehensive response to level the international playing field and support American jobs.”

Russell Hollander, national executive director of the Directors Guild of America, added: “The DGA remains focused on increasing the number of jobs for our members and other industry workers by incentivising domestic film and television production at the federal and state level.

“This proposal is an important step in that direction, as we continue to push for a comprehensive federal tax incentive and other measures to combat the current decline in film and television production at home.”

The coalition's letter underscores the importance of tax incentives over tariffs as a means to strengthen the domestic entertainment industry and preserve American jobs.

While the administration has yet to make a final decision on the proposed tariffs, the industry's unified stance highlights a preference for policy measures that directly support production within America.