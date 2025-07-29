Taron Egerton thinks he's too "messy" to play James Bond.

Taron Egerton has been tipped to play James Bond

The 35-year-old actor has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 - but Taron believes there are "so many cool, younger actors" who would be better suited to the coveted role.

Asked about the possibility of playing Bond, he told Collider: "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.

"I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Taron observed that leading the Bond franchise is "quite an undertaking". And he suggested that the scale of the project might not suit him, either.

The actor explained: "That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would. I think I'm a period in my life where, as you say, I've been probably following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever.

"But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it."

Taron suggested that he might find more satisfaction in pursuing other film projects.

He said: "It's possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it's a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being lined up to play the next Bond girl.

The 27-year-old actress is wanted by new 007 director Denis Villeneuve for a role in the upcoming film and the move is said to have the backing of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, with the company acquiring creative control of the spy franchise from long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."