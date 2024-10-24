Lauren LaVera has reportedly been cast in a new horror movie from 'Saw' director Darren Lynn Bousman.

The new Scream Queen - who first played 'Final Girl' Sienna Shaw in 'Terrifier 2' before reprising the role in this year's blockbuster sequel - is set to star opposite 'Blood Diamond' actor Djimon Hounsou in 'The Monster'.

As reported by Deadline, LaVera has signed up for the project, which will be directed by Lynn Bousman from a screeplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer.

'Saw' franchise producer Mark Burg is also on board, along with Envision Media Arts duo Lee Nelson and David Tish.

'The Monster' will tell the story of two millennials looking to make some money by leasing New York City apartments that they don't actual own to unsuspecting customers.

Things soon take a terrifying turn when they come across an apartment owner with a dark secret.

Principal photography for the movie is set to start next month in Connecticut.

Aside from 'Terrifier', LaVera appears with Tom Hiddleston in upcoming Stephen King adaptation 'The Life of Chuck', as well as recent episodes of 'Law and Order: Oraganized Crime'.

Despite seemingly signing up to another scary role, she recently admitted she would love to work on a romantic comedy after battling brutal killer Art the Clown in Damien Leone's horror franchise.

In an interview with Swagger Magazine, she said: "While we’re filming, it’s very intense and from doing my own stunts, my body would ache. So I took quite a bit of ibuprofen during filming and I was sweating all the time because my body didn’t know the difference between acting scared and actually being scared.

"I was talking to our intimacy coordinator, Maria, and she explained that my body was reacting to the stress, even though my mind knew it was all fake. So I would love to do a romcom next because I feel like my body needs a break from all this stress!

"Luckily, none of the actors are method actors, so once we call 'cut', we’re all just ourselves. I’m really fortunate that I know a lot of the cast and crew for 'Terrifier 2' and it's a really friendly, family-like environment."