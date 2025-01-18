Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn have joined the cast of 'Anaconda'.

Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn join Anaconda cast

The 'Westworld' actress and the 'Silo' actor will join Paul Rudd and Jack Black in the action comedy, directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Gormican and Kevin Etten.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Selton Mello will make his English-language debut in the film and Ione Skye will also star.

The movie is a reimagining of 'Anaconda', the cult classic 1997 horror movie which featured Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson.

The original film told the story of a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest led by a snake hunter, who was hunting a legendary green anaconda.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources previously revealed the new version could see a group of friends head to the rainforest to remake a film from their younger years, only for giant snakes, violent criminals and natural disasters to risk their lives.

Black and Rudd are expected to portray either an actor whose Hollywood dreams are slipping further away from him, or a director-turned-wedding videographer.

Sources told Deadline that the new story will "lean more toward comedy", but will feature the same snake from the first movie.

In 1997, 'Anaconda' grossed $136 million at the worldwide box office from a $45 million budget.

While it was largely panned by critics, receiving a 41 per cent rating on movie and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes, the film spawned several sequels, including 'Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid,' and direct-to-video releases 'Anaconda 3: Offspring', 'Anacondas: Trail of Blood', and 'Lake Placid vs. Anaconda', a 2015 crossover with crocodile franchise 'Lake Placid'.