Thomas Haden Church has joined the cast of 'Knives Out 3'.

The 63-year-old actor is set to star alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny in the Rian Johnson-directed movie, according to The Wrap.

Thomas is one of a number of new additions to the 'Knives Out' franchise, which sees Daniel take on the central role of Benoit Blanc.

The veteran actor is being joined by the likes of Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin, with production work set to begin in the UK in June.

Rian, 50, is writing and directing the project, which is officially titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Although plot details remain a closely-guarded secret, Rian recently teased the movie on social media.

The acclaimed filmmaker wrote on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Netflix has also teased details about the third movie in the 'Knives Out' franchise.

The streaming service said on its Tudum site: "That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unravelling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new cast of suspects."