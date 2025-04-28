Lewis Pullman is “really curious” to see the role Sentry will play in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Lewis Pullman is 'really curious' to see how Sentry will feed into the story of Avengers: Doomsday

The 32-year-old actor will first portray Robert ‘Bob’ Reynolds/Sentry/The Void in ‘Thunderbolts*’ before reprising the character in the 2026 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster, and has now theorised how the character may slot into the story of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

When Screen Rant asked Pullman whether Sentry’s arc in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ changes how he views the character in ‘Thunderbolts*’, he said: “Yes, it does. Definitely. And I'm really curious to see how.

“Obviously, he's such an intricate character because in many ways his biggest Achilles Heel is himself, so what does the future look like for a guy like that with that much power, but with also that kind of soft spot? It's a pretty big kind of weakness.

“But now we also know that he has this help with the Thunderbolts*. They have taken him under their wing, and maybe there's a future there, where there's some sort of ability to control it or some sort of safety net there.

“So, I'm curious to see what that might look like.”

‘Thunderbolts*’ director Jake Schreier teased the superhero movie was an “endemic story” about how the titular team of misfits overcome the near-invincible Void.

Speaking about the emotional climax of ‘Thunderbolts*’, the filmmaker explained: “I think it more just came from the endemic story that we had to tell. When you have Sentry and the Void - and people have said it online, ‘How are they supposed to beat that guy?’ - we know it's always going to have to be a more internal version.

“I think what we tried to do is have that be more than a talking-down, and really find a visual action narrative way to dramatize what that internality looks like. And I hope it resonates.”

Schreier added there was a “lot of trauma to be mined” within the Thunderbolts* team, with the duel identity of Sentry and The Void being a “parable for mental health”.

He said: “The good thing is, in this world, there's a lot of trauma to be mined. They've gone through a lot. When you have a character like Bob, The Sentry and The Void, you know that's part of the story, and that's such a rich character. We talked to Paul Jenkins, who created it, and it always was meant to be a parable for mental health.

“So, we have to do something that plays in that world if we're going to be honest about who that character is. And then it becomes about, ‘How do we tie the arcs of the other characters to be such that they fit with that antagonist?’”

‘Thunderbolts*’ - which also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell - follows the mismatched team of former villains and antiheroes who band together for a covert mission, only to discover they’ve been set up and must fight for their own survival.