Tim Curry has returned to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus for the horror movie ‘Stream’.

The 78-year-old actor - whose last movie was 2010’s ‘Burke and Hare’ - stepped away from performing in 2012 after he suffered a stroke that left him wheelchair-bound but has finally made a comeback in Michael Leavy’s new horror flick.

The director - who also served as the project’s writer and producer - said it was a dream come true to have the ‘It’ star on board for the picture, which started its limited theatrical run in the US, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday (21.08.24).

In a statement, Leavy said: "This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long.

"We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of ‘Stream’!

"He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me.

"We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. ‘Stream’ is here to entertain!"

After suffering a stroke, Curry focused on his voice acting career and performed in the likes of Fox’s 2016 animated remake of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show' - the 1975 musical movie that shot him to stardom.

The actor had previously revealed he relied on his sense of humour to keep his morale high as he battled his medical condition.

He told the Los Angeles magazine: "It’s not tough to maintain. It is just part of my DNA."