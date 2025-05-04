Timothée Chalamet will be celebrated at this year’s David di Donatello awards, the Italian equivalent of the Oscars.

The 29-year-old actor will receive an award for “cinematic excellence” at this year’s ceremony in Rome on Wednesday (07.05.25).

Italian cinema academy president Piera Detassis in a statement: “Timothée Chalamet’s European origins and American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today, capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles.

“The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist.

“It is important for us to remember how his worldwide recognition came about thanks to a wonderful Italian film, ‘Call Me by Your Name’, directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino. Essential and absolutely contemporary crossroads of cultures and visions, a match that David di Donatello is delighted to celebrate.”

The David di Donatello awards will be hosted by Elena Sofia Ricci and Mika.

Chalamet recently starred in the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’. His new movie, Josh Safdie’s sports flick ‘Marty Supreme’, will be released later this year.