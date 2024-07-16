Timothee Chalamet joins Marty Supreme movie

Timothée Chalamet is to star in Josh Safdie's new A24 movie 'Marty Supreme'.

The US independent entertainment company - which was behind movies such as 'Uncut Gems', 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', and 'Lady Bird' - took to social media to confirm Chalamet has joined their latest project.

A post on A24's X account read: "Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon (sic)"

According to Variety, the motion picture will take inspiration from late professional table tennis player Marty Reisman.

But sources close to the movie told the publication it is a fictionalised story.

Safdie, who is re-teaming with A24 after they distributed his previous films 'Uncut Gems' and 'Good Time', has penned the script alongside Ronald Bronstein.

Reisman, who was known as the "wizard of table tennis", won 22 major table tennis titles from 1946 to 2002.

He passed away in December 2012 aged 82.

Chalamet is known to be a huge fan of Safdie and his brother Benny Safdie.

In 2019, he penned an essay for Variety about the pair's crime thriller movie 'Uncut Gems', which starred Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

He wrote: "Have you ever been to a fancy party with Josh and Benny Safdie? They stick out like sore thumbs.

"If they had it their way, they would arrive to the Oscars via subway and climb up to the Dolby from belowground.

"The New York directing duo have taken it upon themselves to keep alive the mantle of gritty and raucously interior inner-city films built by spiritual kin like Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee.

"The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness."