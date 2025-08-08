Timothee Chalamet is reteaming with director James Mangold for new heist movie High Side.

Timothee Chalamet's new movie is about a motorbike-riding bank robber

The pair first worked collaborated on Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and they are now working on a new project in which Chalamet plays a former Motocross racer who is drawn into taking part in a series of bank robberies.

Mangold said in a statement: "Timothee is a trusted collaborator, a generational artist and a person I adore. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work together again."

The film - which is described as a cross between 1995 thriller Heat and 2016 crime drama Hell or High Water - will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and is based on a story by Jaimie Oliveira, who is also adapting the screenplay.

Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein of Paramount Pictures said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to be in business with visionary artists like James and Timothee, and exceptional collaborators [producers Peter Chernin and David Ready] at Chernin.

"What Jaime has created reflects the kind of bold, original storytelling we’re committed to championing at Paramount – and we couldn’t be more excited to hit the ground running with High Side'."

Mangold is also working on an adaptation of Swamp Thing for DC Studios as well as a Star Wars prequel Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, which he's slated to co-write as well as direct.

The moviemaker previously insisted he wants the new Star Wars movie to be as "original" as possible.

He told Movieweb: "The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place.

"It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

He added of his movie projects: "Success is never guaranteed, but the reality is that the way to get most people to agree is to move them; to somehow find the humanity in a situation.

"Whether it's a mega-franchise or a smaller dramatic movie, whatever they are, usually the movies you remember are the ones that move you.

"The ones that leave you cold, even if they're clever, even if they're spectacular, even if they're dazzling, somehow just become replaced by the next dazzling object a year later.

"It's the feelings, it's 'the feels', right? That truly defines how we feel about these movies and whether we care to visit them again."