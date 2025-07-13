'I was told they are recasting': Evan Rachel Wood won't be back for Practical Magic 2

Evan Rachel Wood was rejected from the Practical Magic sequel.

The 37-year-old actress revealed she would have loved to reprise her role as Kylie, the eldest daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character Sally Owens, in the follow-up to the 1998 original but although she “offered my services”, she was told they are “recasting”.

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing – who played their eccentric aunts – are also set to return.

And, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Joey King and Lee Pace have joined the cast.

Meanwhile, producer Denise Di Novi previously promised that fans will be "very pleased" with the sequel, which will draw heavily from the source material – Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel The Book of Magic.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think (fans are) going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're [aware of] how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel.

"We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Di Novi explained how the crew will "be respectful to the characters, story, and locations" from the original picture.

She said: "It's going to be in 2025, but I'm not exactly sure when. We're just beginning the script, and Akiva Goldsman, who worked on the original and 10 million other things since then, is writing the script."