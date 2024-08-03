Tom Blyth and Emily Bader will star in 'People We Meet on Vacation'.

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader to star in People We Meet On Vacation

The 29-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress have been cast in the leading roles in the upcoming adaptation of Emily Henry‘s bestselling book, Deadline reports.

Brett Haley will direct the movie for 3000 Pictures and Netflix, with Yulin Kuang adapting the screenplay.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner will produce with Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver executive producing.

The film is being produced under a new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

The book follows best friends and polar opposites Poppy (Bader) and Alex (Blyth) who go on vacation together every summer. After a mysterious falling out, they reunite for another trip, where they question whether their relationship is platonic or romantic.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Tom -who portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' last year -will star in the 'Watch Dogs' movie, based on the hit Ubisoft video game franchise.

The picture is being directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Turi from a script written by Christie LeBlanc with revisions by Victoria Bata.

The 'Watch Dogs' games immerse players in the world of skilled hackers as they use technology to combat oppressive forces that control major cities around the globe.

The series has captivated audiences through the exploration of hacking culture and has over 50 million players worldwide. The most recent game, 'Watch Dogs: Legion', was released in 2020 and the franchise extends to other forms of media including both books and comics.