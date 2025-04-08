Tom Cruise is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'.

The 62-year-old's film will screen out of competition on 14 May, with Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie, aged 56, in attendance, according to Variety.

It marks Tom's third appearance at Cannes.

He first attended in 1992 for 'Far and Away' and returned in 2022 for 'Top Gun: Maverick', during which he received an honorary Palme d'Or. ​

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is the eighth and final instalment in the long-running spy franchise.

It sees Tom reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, a character he has portrayed since the series' inception in 1996.

The film follows Ethan and his IMF team as they confront a rogue artificial intelligence known as 'The Entity', continuing the narrative from the previous film, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'. ​

Alongside Tom, the film features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, 43, as Grace; Ving Rhames, 66, as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg, 55, as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby, 37, as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales, 62, as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff, 39, as Paris, Henry Czerny, 66, as Eugene Kittridge and Angela Bassett, 66, as Erika Sloane. ​

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 May in France and 23 May in the United States, and is distributed by Paramount Pictures.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs from 13 to 24 May, with the full line-up of movies set to be featured due to be announced on Thursday. ​(10.04.25)

A newly released trailer for the latest 'M:I' installment showcases Tom performing high-risk stunts, including dangling from a plane.

The plot centres on Ethan and his team attempting to recover crucial source code hidden in a sunken Russian submarine, with global stakes on the line. ​

Holt McCallany, 61, who portrays Secretary of Defence Bernstein in the film, shared his optimism about its upcoming reception at Cannes, and was quoted by Variety saying: "It's going to be very successful." ​